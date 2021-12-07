Tanla to give solutions to secure, encrypt int'l messaging traffic on VIL

-
ALSO READ
Meta delaying plans to encrypt Facebook, Instagram messages till 2023
Delhi airport sees record number of passengers after second Covid-19 wave
Amazon acquires encrypted messaging app Wickr
'Policy support, fundraise may give VIL relief but sizable hike must'
Jio, Airtel add mobile subscribers in July, VIL loses 1.4 mn users: Trai
-
Tanla and Vodafone Idea on Tuesday announced a pact under which Tanla will provide solutions to secure, encrypt and enhance performance for international messaging traffic on the telco's network.
Announcing the alliance, the companies in a joint statement said that India's international messaging market (messages originating outside India and terminating in India) is estimated to be Rs 3,500 crore annually.
"This partnership centred on Wisely - a cloud-based platform co-developed with Microsoft, is set to lead the global enterprise market in digital interactions and is expected to go-live in Q4 21-22," the statement said.
Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Tanla Platforms said the partnership with Vodafone Idea powered by Wisely platform, is a significant step forward to lead the global digital interactions space.
"I am confident this partnership will help expand our global footprint by addressing the needs of global enterprises not just in India but across the world," Reddy said.
'Vi Business' is focussed on providing technology-based solutions to enterprises enabling digital transformation, productivity and efficiency enhancement, said Arvind Nevatia, Chief Enterprise Business Officer of Vodafone Idea.
"We look forward to building on our partnership and ensuring we are ahead of the curve in the business communication space," Nevatia added.
Tanla, headquartered in Hyderabad is a provider of 'Communication Platform as a Service'.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU