Tarsons Products raises Rs 306 crore from anchor investors

Tarsons Products on Friday allotted shares worth Rs 306 crore to 32 anchor investors at Rs 662 per share.
Government of Singapore, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund , Mirae Asset Healthcare Fund and Aditya Birla MF are some of the funds who applied in the anchor category.
The Rs 1,024-crore IPO will open for subscription on Monday and the price band is Rs 635-662.
