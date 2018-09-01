Taste JRD Tata's favourite dishes as you fly on Vistara's 'retro' aircraft

will fly its 22nd aircraft with retro livery of erstwhile Tata Airlines as a tribute to JRD Tata, the country's first commercial pilot.

The A320 neo aircraft would make its first flight from the national capital to Mumbai on September 5, according to the airline.

is the brand name of Tata SIA Airlines, a joint venture majority owned by and the rest is with Singapore Airlines.

The aircraft, which also has a registration number used by Tata Air Lines, was unveiled in New Delhi on Saturday.

CEO Leslie Thng said the retro-livery is a tribute to as well as to celebrate 150 years of Tatas.



The moment is finally here. Presenting VT-ATV, a special livery painted in retro color scheme, similar to that on the 1940s Tata Airlines DC-3 aircraft.

Seen here our cabin crew in classic retro uniform to commemorate this special occasion. Our flagship flights will also consist of a special menu with some of J.R.D Tata's favorite dishes to tie the experience together.

"The livery recreates the one used in the 1940s by Tata Air Lines, India's very first airline that was founded by The aircraft also bears the registration VT-ATV that was originally used by a DC-3 aircraft," Vistara said.

There would also be "special retro cabin crew uniform to go with the livery, to be worn on select special occasions," the airline said.



Our cabin crew is in love with the subtle colours of the retro uniform!

The inaugural flight would feature a menu with JRD Tata's favourite dishes, as remembered by senior chefs at Taj Hotels.

Vistara, which started operations, in January 2015, serves 22 destinations with over 800 weekly flights.