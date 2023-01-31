Blue Star Q3 profit rises 23% to Rs 58.41 cr, revenue up to Rs 1,788 cr

Air conditioning and commercial refrigeration firm Ltd on Tuesday reported a 22.79 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 58.41 crore in the third quarter ended December 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 47.57 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,788.2 crore as against Rs 1,506.22 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the reported quarter were higher at Rs 1,712.96 crore as compared to Rs 1,449.64 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

"This is the fifth consecutive quarter of good performance, and we expect to maintain the growth momentum in the coming quarters as well," Ltd Vice Chairman & Managing Director Vir S Advani said.

Revenue from the electro-mechanical projects and commercial air conditioning systems segment grew by 20.51 per cent to Rs 1,000.09 crore in the third quarter of FY23 compared to Rs 829.85 crore in FY22, the company said.

Meanwhile, unitary products revenue grew by 15.13 per cent to Rs 701.90 crore in the third quarter as against to Rs 609.68 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Further, said professional electronics and industrial systems business revenue grew by 29.27 per cent to Rs 86.21 crore during the December quarter over Rs 66.69 crore a year ago driven by strong demand for healthcare solutions on the backdrop of increasing awareness and investments in the healthcare sector.

Going ahead, Advani said, "We will continue to stay focused on rejigging our product portfolio in line with customer preferences, deepening our distribution penetration in the domestic market and expansion of our footprint in international geographies."



Simultaneously, he said, "We will continue to invest in enhancing our R&D capabilities, manufacturing capacity expansion and various programmes to mitigate the supply chain risks in order to improve our competitiveness. We are optimistic about the prospects for the fourth quarter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)