Tata CLiQ Luxury online brings French fashion house Le Mill to India

-
ALSO READ
Tata Cliq Luxury plans large-scale Black Friday sale starting Nov 23
Nykaa shares slump as one-year lockup period of pre-IPO investors ends
Street Signs: Nykaa 5:1 bonus issue, all eyes on Paytm and Delhivery & more
How will metaverse change the shopping experience?
Demand for luxury cars in India rises to a new high, buyers getting younger
-
Tata CLiQ Luxury is expanding its online fashion range with the launch of Le Mill, a multi-brand fashion house founded by France’s Cecilia Morelli Parikh and Julie Leymarie.
Le Mill’s partnership Tata CLiQ Luxury will offer Indian consumers international brands in apparel, accessories, and footwear. It will have companies like Acler, Agua by Agua Bendita, Aje, Alex Perry, Alexis, Ancient Greek Sandals, Bassike, Courreges, Dodo Bar Or, Gauge 81, Jonathan Simkhai, Rhode, Rosantica, Rotate, Three Graces London, and Wandler.
With ‘Eyes on Paris, Heart in Mumbai’, Le Mill’s idea is to focus on India's design potential by connecting Europe with India and fashion to art, said a press statement.
“At Tata CLiQ Luxury, we have a very strong portfolio of global brands across apparel, accessories, and footwear in our existing fashion category. As we continue to expand our exciting range of fashion portfolios further, we are delighted to launch Le Mill, a multi-brand luxury house, on the platform,” said Gitanjali Saxena, business head at Tata CLiQ Luxury.
“We are thrilled to launch our multi-brand luxury house, Le Mill, on Tata CLiQ Luxury. With this partnership, we are expanding our reach further and increasing our access to consumers across the country,” said Morelli Parikh.
"Tata CLiQ Luxury is India’s leading luxury lifestyle platform, and we have a shared vision of offering consumers iconic international brands that are expertly curated along with an elevated online luxury shopping experience. We look forward to a successful partnership,” she said.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 16:43 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU