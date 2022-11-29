Tata CLiQ Luxury online brings French fashion house Le Mill to India

CLiQ Luxury is expanding its range with the launch of Le Mill, a multi-brand house founded by France’s Cecilia Morelli Parikh and Julie Leymarie.

Le Mill’s partnership CLiQ Luxury will offer international brands in apparel, accessories, and footwear. It will have like Acler, Agua by Agua Bendita, Aje, Alex Perry, Alexis, Ancient Greek Sandals, Bassike, Courreges, Dodo Bar Or, Gauge 81, Jonathan Simkhai, Rhode, Rosantica, Rotate, Three Graces London, and Wandler.

With ‘Eyes on Paris, Heart in Mumbai’, Le Mill’s idea is to focus on India's design potential by connecting with India and to art, said a press statement.

“At CLiQ Luxury, we have a very strong portfolio of global brands across apparel, accessories, and footwear in our existing fashion category. As we continue to expand our exciting range of fashion portfolios further, we are delighted to launch Le Mill, a multi-brand luxury house, on the platform,” said Gitanjali Saxena, business head at Tata CLiQ Luxury.

“We are thrilled to launch our multi-brand luxury house, Le Mill, on Tata CLiQ Luxury. With this partnership, we are expanding our reach further and increasing our access to consumers across the country,” said Morelli Parikh.



"Tata CLiQ Luxury is India’s leading luxury lifestyle platform, and we have a shared vision of offering consumers iconic international brands that are expertly curated along with an elevated online luxury shopping experience. We look forward to a successful partnership,” she said.