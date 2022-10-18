Tata Communications' net profit grows 25% to Rs 532 crore in July-September

on Tuesday reported a 25 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 532.29 crore in the July-September quarter of the current financial year.

The company had recorded a net profit of Rs 425.38 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Tata Communications' consolidated income from operations grew by about 6 per cent to Rs 4,430.74 crore during the reported quarter compared to Rs 4,174.02 crore in the year-ago period.

"We are pleased to announce robust data revenue growth and healthy profits in the second quarter of this fiscal. Our international markets are witnessing good growth and our continued efforts of shifting from products to platforms is yielding positive results," said A S Lakshminarayanan, MD and CEO of .

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)