Tata group's Tanishq asks buyers to trust the shine on its diamonds

Scammed and bruised by fleeing merchants and the rising popularity of lab-grown diamonds, a number of jewellery retailers in India are moving to restore faith in their brands. Robust certification processes and consumer outreach with assurances and guarantees are among the measures adopted by big retail brands.

And the latest to join the chorus is Tata-group-owned Tanishq. Will the concerted effort by the big brands help counter the crisis of confidence that the industry currently faces? Tanishq’s latest campaign is all about spotting the real diamond, separating the ...