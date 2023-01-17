Tata Investment Corp Q3 PAT drops 12.5% to Rs 35 cr, total expenses up

Ltd on Tuesday reported a 12.55 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 34.74 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 39.73 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 37.69 crore as against Rs 50.97 crore in the year-ago period.

The firm, which is a systemically important non-banking financial company and has no activities other than those of an investment entity, said its total expenses during the third quarter stood at Rs 9.45 crore as compared to Rs 6.01 crore in the same period of the last fiscal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)