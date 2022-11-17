Tata Motors bags order for BS VI diesel 1,000 buses from Haryana govt

on Thursday said it has bagged an order for 1,000 buses from Roadways.

The auto major said it will supply 52-seater fully built BS VI diesel buses in a phased manner, as per the contract.

"The delivery of these buses will further fortify our partnership with the government and help in offering modern public transport to the citizens of the state. We are committed towards modernising public transportation in India," Vice President (Product Line Buses) Rohit Srivastava said in a statement.

Transport Department principal secretary Navdeep Singh Virk said the buses will provide benefits to all stakeholders alike, and offer unmatched comfort to the passengers.

"The induction of the new buses will help in making inter-state public transport even more efficient, allowing smooth commute across the state of Haryana," he added.

