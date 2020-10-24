Tata Motors reaches milestone of producing 4 mn passenger vehicles

major has achieved the production milestone of 4 million in India since its inception.

"Over the years, has produced legendary vehicles like the Indica, Sierra, Sumo, Safari and the Nano that have played a pivotal role in the shaping the country in its post-economic liberalisation era," the company said in a statement on Saturday.

"These iconic vehicles have broken barriers across categories in the Indian sector. With the launch of the Tata Safari, the company pioneered the concept of a 'lifestyle SUV' to the industry, thereby creating the most aspirational four-wheeler for its customers."

The company had also introduced the first ever MPV in Tata Sumo.

In the more recent past, launched the entry level car and the compact SUV segment with the rollout of the Tiago and the Nexon, respectively.

"Tata Motors is also India's largest EV manufacturer with 67 per cent market share and leading the way on electric vehicle adoption in India," the statement said.

"The company had achieved the 1 million production mark for in 2005-06, 3 million in 2015 and the 4 million production milestone was achieved this month."

As of today, its 'New Forever BS6' range consists of the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier and the Altroz.

Besides, Tata Motors has been India's first car manufacturer to have received a 5-star Global NCAP rating for its model, the Nexon.

