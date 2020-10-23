Tata Motors bags order for 6413 Ace vehicles from AP Civil Supplies Corpn

-
ALSO READ
Tata Sons buys shares of Tata Chemicals, Tata Motors DVR via open market
BSVI commercial vehicles equipped with tech, other upgrades: Tata Motors
Tata Motors ties up with HDFC Bank for financing of passenger vehicles
Tata Motors DVR surges 11% after Tata Sons buys additional shares
Here's what brokerages expect from Tata Motors' Q4FY20 results today
-
: Tata Motors on Friday said it
has secured an order from the Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Corporation for supply of 6,413 Tata Ace Gold vehicles.
The custom-built vehicles are meant to be used by the Corporation for the proposed door-to-door delivery of essential commodities to beneficiaries of the Public Distribution System.
The state government plans to launch door delivery of PDS items across the state from December.
Tata said it won the bid through the Union Commerce Ministrys Government e-Marketplace.
Tata Motors Vice-President (Product Line) Vinay Pathak said in a release that they would be delivering customised, fully-built Ace Gold mini trucks, meeting the BS6 standards, to the state government soon.
Though the company did not disclose the price, the state government said Tata quoted a price of Rs 5,72,539 per vehicle, reducing it from Rs 6.60 lakh through a reverse bidding process.
In a press release, the government, however, said it was purchasing 9,260 vehicles from Tata at a total cost of Rs 550.78 crore, saving Rs 63 crore through reverse bidding.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU