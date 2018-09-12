Tata Motors' Tiago NRG launched, priced at Rs 549,000: All you need to know

on Wednesday launched Tiago NRG, an SUV-inspired version of its hatchback Tiago, with price starting at Rs 549,000 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The 1.2 litre petrol variant of the model is priced at Rs 549,000 while the 1.05 litre diesel trim is tagged at Rs 631,000. The vehicle comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

"We want to be in sync with the growing trend of bringing to market more SUV like vehicles. To meet this aspiration, we have launched today, the as our Urban Toughroader'," CEO and MD Guenter Butschek said in a statement.

With this launch, the company is extending the Tiago brand and increasing its presence by entering into newer segments and tapping new sets of buyers, he added.

President PV Business Unit Mayank Pareek said, the vehicle has been designed like an SUV keeping in mid the feedback received from the customers.

"The ground clearance of the vehicle is 180 mm and it also comes with various safety features like ABS and dual air bags. It will definitely give a fillip to brand Tiago which has been doing well since launch," he added.

The company has sold over 1.7 lakh units of Tiago since its launch in April, 2016.