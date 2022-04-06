Tata Motors to export its EVs to mature auto markets

-
Tata Motors is actively considering tapping into some of the export markets beyond South Asia, for its range of electric vehicles (EVs) as it sees an opportunity of selling affordable EVs in markets outside India.
The export plans will coincide with the commercial launch of the Curvve – an electric SUV concept that broke cover on Wednesday, in two years from now, Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors PVs and Electric Mobility, told Business Standard.
“We are actively thinking of the international markets and we would like to go with a portfolio of products. We have identified a few markets and in a couple of years, we should commence the same,” said Chandra.
Globally, EVs are priced above $25,000 but Tata Motors electric models priced below that are very disruptive. This is the sweet-spot the company aims to target, he added.
To begin with, it would address the right-hand markets and then extend it further to other markets. However, taking care of the backlog of orders for its EVs in the domestic market, will top the company’s priority, said Chandra. On an average it has been selling close1600 units a month and has an order backlog of four to five months.
The CURVV is part of the company’s product strategy as part of which it plans to offer technologically superior EVs in terms of design, architecture and range. The company has adopted a three-step approach to introduce progressively advanced electric products to the customers, said Chandra.
“In generation 1 models, we had promised and delivered a certified range in excess of 250kms. In generation 2 products, we are looking at a driving range of 400-500kms with fast charging option," Chandra added.
With this SUV concept, Tata Motors will be taking the next “big leap” to make electric vehicles more aspirational.
The upcoming model will be targeted at the fast-paced life of urban dwellers who appreciate and expect shorter charge time, interactive and intuitive interfaces, quicker response, and feature comfort not only in their everyday lives but also from their cars, Tata Motors said in a statement.
Chandra noted that the SUV segment is rapidly splitting up into various sub-segments with a clear demand for differentiated products.
The Tata group flagship saw its EV sales for the year that ended in March 31, jump 353 per cent year-on-year to 19,106 units.
But for the semiconductor shortage, the company would have sold more. “We will continue to monitor the evolving situation closely and are refining our agile, multi-pronged approach to continue to fulfil customer orders," said Chandra.”
Backed by a billion-dollar funding from TPG Capital and a new range of models, Tata Motors has been making rapid strides in the personal EV segment. At the company's Annual General Meeting in 2021, N Chandrasekaran had shared the company's target of launching 10 EV models over the next five years.
