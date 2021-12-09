Tata Motors 'to invest' Rs 7,500 cr in commercial vehicles, focus on EVs

-
ALSO READ
Tata Motors to hike prices of commercial vehicles from Jan 1
What good are BITs?
Pick up in economic activities boosts freight rates, CV sales in August
VE Commercial Vehicles plans to tap auto PLI via electric vehicle route
Our aim is market share growth with an eye on margins: Ashok Leyland CEO-MD
-
Tata Motors will invest Rs 7,500 crore in five years in commercial vehicles (CV) as it seeks to recast the business and focus on electric vehicles (EV), the Economic Times reported on Thursday citing "people in the know".
The company intends to lead the EV segment in the commercial market as it did with conventional powertrains before, Girish Wagh, executive director--commercial vehicle business unit, told the newspaper. He expects electrification in CVs to happen first through gaseous fuels like CNG.
Tata Motors is working on a range of options for short-range battery-operated vehicles for the last mile with small CV offerings and gas-based fuel-cell electric vehicles to cater to the more extended range, said the paper.
Ashok Leyland, Tata’s rival, recently said it's in the market to look for an investor for the EV business under Switch Mobility.
Encouraged by the demand for electric vehicles in the last mile delivery segment, Tata Motors will be launching an EV model for the segment soon. It is working with the e-commerce companies to understand their requirements with regards to range and performance, Wagh said in a media interaction last month.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor