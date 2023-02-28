Tata Power Renewable board okays allotment of 200 mn shares to GreenForest

JUST IN
We never stopped hiring in India, says IBM India MD Sandip Patel
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Tata Power

Tata Power on Tuesday said the board of its arm Tata Power Renewable Energy has approved allotment of 20 crore preference shares worth Rs 2,000 crore to GreenForest New Energies Bidco.

"Board of Directors of Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL), a subsidiary of the Company, today approved the allotment of 20,00,00,000 Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares at face value of Rs 100 each at par aggregating to Rs 2,000 crore on a preferential basis to GreenForest New Energies Bidco Ltd (GreenForest), a Company incorporated under the laws of England and Wales," a BSE filing said.

With this, both the tranches of investment of Rs 2,000 crore each in the TPREL made by GreenForest are completed in accordance with the terms of the agreements, it stated.

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 21:01 IST

