Tata Sons cannot force Cyrus Mistry to sell shares for now, says NCLAT

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal has provided partial relief to by asking to not force the former to sell his shares in the company. However, the court said it will decide on the conversion of to a private company after final arguments. The next date is September 24 .

The National Company Law Appellate in one of the hearings questioned if the National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT's) Mumbai Bench had written a biased order. The Mistry family had moved the appellate tribunal challenging the order.

Tata Sons' counsel had seconded Chairman Justice Mukhopadhyay's observation on the language of the order but said the appellate tribunal should pass a judgment based on merit and not just the language of the Mumbai Bench order. He had said that had been a private limited company for the past 101 years, since 1917.