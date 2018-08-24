JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Ashok Leyland bags order to supply Tracked Combat Vehicle to armed forces
Business Standard

Tata Sons cannot force Cyrus Mistry to sell shares for now, says NCLAT

However, the court said it will decide on the conversion of Tata sons to a private company after final arguments

Veena Mani  |  New Delhi 

Cyrus Mistry
Cyrus Mistry

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal has provided partial relief to Cyrus Mistry by asking Tata Sons to not force the former to sell his shares in the company. However, the court said it will decide on the conversion of Tata sons to a private company after final arguments. The next date is September 24.
The National Company Law Appellate in one of the hearings questioned if the National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT's) Mumbai Bench had written a biased order. The Mistry family had moved the appellate tribunal challenging the order.
Tata Sons' counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi had seconded NCLAT Chairman Justice Mukhopadhyay's observation on the language of the order but said the appellate tribunal should pass a judgment based on merit and not just the language of the Mumbai Bench order. He had said that Tata Sons had been a private limited company for the past 101 years, since 1917.

First Published: Fri, August 24 2018. 11:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements