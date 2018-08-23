Tata Sons to invest Rs 12.5 bn in Tata Capital as equity by March 2018

Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group, plans to invest Rs 12.5 billion in Tata Capital as equity by March next year. It has already invested an equal amount in July this year.

This is supposed to help the company meet capital adequacy norms. ALSO READ: NCLAT seeks Tata Sons' reply to Mistry challenge to firm being made private The fund infusion was also necessary so that various financial subsidiaries of the Tata Capital could grow their lending businesses, identified as a key priority area by Tata group Chairman N Chandrasekaran. The equity capital infusion ...