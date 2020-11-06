Tata Steel Mining commence operations at two of its Odisha chromite mines

Tata Steel Mining Limited (TSML) has commenced operations at its Saruabil and Kamarda chromite mines, now also called the Twin Mines.

The groundbreaking ceremony held today to kick-start the mining operations at Sukinda was attended by M C Thomas, managing director at Tata Steel Mining Limited.

“Commencing production from the twin mines is another important step for Tata Steel Mining. We are also now ready to supply chrome ore from Sukinda Chromite mine, which had started operations on September 21, 2020,” the company release quoted Thomas as saying.

The three chromite mines of Tata Steel Mining Limited in the Jajpur district of Odisha, namely, Sukinda, Saruabil and the Kamarda chromite mine constitute the first set of commercial leases to be converted into mining leases, across India, among leases which expired on March 31, 2020 and were auctioned.

The leases are been granted for a period of 50 years.