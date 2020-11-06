JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Sundaram Finance clocks net profits at Rs 192 crore in Sept quarter

ICICI Prudential Life raises Rs 1,200 crore through maiden NCD sale
Business Standard

Tata Steel Mining commence operations at two of its Odisha chromite mines

The commissioning of these 'Twin' mines follows the start of operations at Sukinda mine

Topics
Odisha  | Mining industry

Aditi Divekar  |  Mumbai 

Creating a separately listed firm eventually with a shareholding akin to NMDC shall be value accretive to its minority shareholders, say analysts at ICICI Securities
The groundbreaking ceremony at the mines was held today. Image is for representation only.

Tata Steel Mining Limited (TSML) has commenced operations at its Saruabil and Kamarda chromite mines, now also called the Twin Mines.

The groundbreaking ceremony held today to kick-start the mining operations at Sukinda was attended by M C Thomas, managing director at Tata Steel Mining Limited.

“Commencing production from the twin mines is another important step for Tata Steel Mining. We are also now ready to supply chrome ore from Sukinda Chromite mine, which had started operations on September 21, 2020,” the company release quoted Thomas as saying.

The three chromite mines of Tata Steel Mining Limited in the Jajpur district of Odisha, namely, Sukinda, Saruabil and the Kamarda chromite mine constitute the first set of commercial leases to be converted into mining leases, across India, among leases which expired on March 31, 2020 and were auctioned.

The leases are been granted for a period of 50 years.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, November 06 2020. 19:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.