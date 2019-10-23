Tata Steel subsidiary bags first lapsing merchant mine at Odisha's auctions

-
ALSO READ
Jindal Stainless to counter counterfeit market with co-branding initiative
Odisha Mining Corp's coal mine foray stumbles on lack of evacuation infra
Jindal Stainless enters e-rickshaw market, targets Rs 200 crore revenue
Odisha outpaces pan-India growth in steel production between 2014 and 2018
Steel stocks gain as govt allows SAIL to sell iron ore from captive mines
-
TS Alloys Ltd, the wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Steel, has been declared the preferred bidder for the chromite lease now held by Misrilall Mines. The mine is among the scores of merchant mines whose lease validity ends by March 31, 2020.
A source tracking the online auctions said, TS Alloys outbid many strong contenders, quoting a premium of 88.5 per cent over and above the reserve price.
As many as 12 bidders were in the fray for acquiring the chromite deposit with one of them facing disqualification. Besides TS Alloys, Tata Steel, Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) and Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd were among the key contenders. The chromite lease held by Misrilall Mines is the first lapsing mine to have been successfully auctioned in Odisha.
Simultaneously, the bidding for another lapsable merchant chromite mine- B C Mohanty was ongoing at the time this report was filed.
Incorporated in January 1969, Misrilall Mines in Jajpur district is amongst the oldest operative chromite mines in Odisha.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU