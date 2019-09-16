Tata to invest Rs 580 cr in realty biz for new projects, debt reduction

With the real estate sector facing acute liquidity crisis, the Tata Group holding firm — Tata Sons — is investing an additional Rs 580 crore in Tata Realty and Infrastructure (TRIL) by the end of the current financial year, so that the company can pare its debt and invest in new projects.

This investment will be in addition to the Rs 1,200-crore already pumped in by Tata Sons in the loss-making subsidiary till June this year. Another subsidiary of Tata Sons — Tata Housing Development Company (THDC) — also received separate equity infusion of Rs 1,300 crore in ...