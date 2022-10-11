JUST IN
As consulting firms enter tech, problems grow for Indian IT companies
India's e-retail market to increase to $150 bn-$170 bn by 2027: Report
TCS to hire additional 10k-12k freshers in current year amid 21% attrition
Oddr raises $2 mn in seed round from Saama Capital and Twin Ventures
Indian Immunologicals to double foot and mouth disease vaccine capacity
CCI clears ADIA's minority stake buy in Intas Pharmaceuticals
Infosys board to consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares on Oct 13
Unit sales down but HMSI's net profit jumps by 604% to Rs 1,000 cr in FY22
Bajaj Auto buys back 6.4 mn shares worth Rs 2,499.97 cr at Rs 4,600 apiece
CCI okays equity and CCD allotment of five highway SPVs by Indinfravit
You are here: Home » Companies » News
As consulting firms enter tech, problems grow for Indian IT companies
Business Standard

Tata to triple Zoya stores by 2027 as India's new rich fuel brand expansion

India's expected surge of rich consumers is driving the jewelry unit of Indian conglomerate Tata Group to triple its Zoya-branded stores by 2027

Topics
Tata group | Tata | Companies

Swansy Afonso | Bloomberg 

Gold imports may fall 25% in October -December

India’s expected surge of rich consumers is driving the jewelry unit of Indian conglomerate Tata Group to triple its Zoya-branded stores by 2027.

“There is a lot of latent demand for luxury from India and high net-worth individuals are going to explode,” Ajoy Chawla, the chief executive officer of Titan Co., India’s biggest jeweler, said in an interview. “This is just the beginning for luxury.”

Titan gets about 90% of its revenue from the sale of jewelry and the rest from watches, eyewear and perfumes. It has four jewelry brands under its umbrella: flagship Tanishq, working women-focused Mia, online sales portal Caratlane, and Zoya, which is aimed at rich customers.

Expanding the number of Zoya stores to 15 in the next five years would cost about 300 million rupees ($3.64 million) per boutique, Chawla said. Revenues at the brand have climbed as much as five times from pre-pandemic sales figures, and the company expects this “aggressive pace” of growth to continue, he said.

India is already the world’s second-biggest market for gold used in jewelry, and demand is unlikely to waver with a report by Knight Frank showing the number of ultra-high net worth people with assets of $30 million or more growing 11% in 2021 from a year earlier. That figure is expected to jump by about 39% in 2026, while individuals with wealth of at least $1 million is forecast to surge by about 77% during the five-year period, it said.

Titan is also aiming to ramp up overseas expansion in Zoya in a bid to build a global luxury brand.

“We have forayed overseas with Tanishq in the Middle East and US recently and we will use that experience to plan a global move for Zoya,” Chawla said. “Ultimately, the plan is to create a global brand with an Indian soul.”

Chawla said he was optimistic of the potential of the Zoya brand to outperform the growth expected in Tanishq. Zoya has managed to lure in rich customers by curating experiences like romantic dinners at its sister company Indian Hotels Co.’s Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces and providing bespoke jewelry by working with the design team and artisans.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tata group

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 08:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.