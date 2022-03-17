TCS bags multi-year contract from Australia's Western Power

-
IT major TCS has bagged a multi-year contract from Western Power, an Australian government entity, for digital transformation of its software system for delivery of cleaner and resilient energy supply to western Australia, the company said on Thursday.
It did not provide any financial details about the deal.
Under the multi-year partnership, TCS has been selected as the primary systems integrator across multiple domains including asset management and network operations as well as secondary systems integrator for asset operations, finance, and the corporate domain, the company said.
"TCS will provide services that will help underpin Western Power's commitment to the continual improvement towards network reliability, productivity of field services teams, and safety for customers. More broadly, the TCS partnership will support Western Power's corporate strategy towards a modular grid that is innovative and flexible through new tech plugs in and out of the grid," the company said in a BSE filing.
