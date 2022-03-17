IBM consulting opens Client Innovation Center in Coimbatore

-
IBM on Thursday opened its new Client Innovation Center (CIC) in the city, which will fast-track digital transformation and enhance the economic growth in the regions which will strengthen the company's hybrid cloud & AI consulting capabilities.
India is at the core of our growth strategy and plays an important role in enabling us to deliver greater value to our clients and partners across the world, said John Granger, Senior Vice President, IBM Consulting, said in a release here.
The new center will leverage the IBM Garage method of delivery, an approach that uses leading technology to create fully integrated, best-in-class solutions to co-create, co-innovate, and co-operate with its clients and ecosystem partners in spearheading transformative work.
Further, the expanded presence of IBM will create opportunities for existing employees as well as enable the company to harness the potential talent including graduate hires from the technical educational ecosystem in these cities.
IBM will also take advantage of the strong portfolio of competencies and presence from its string of acquisitions to advance its technology and business growth. The most recent of these is Neudesic, which was acquired in February last and brings experience in operating from and scaling in Kochi, the release said.
IBM Consulting will now operate from 10 CIC locations in India, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, National Capital Region, Pune, Mysuru, Kochi and Coimbatore.
