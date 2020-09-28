TCS iON opens National Qualifier Test to all firms for hiring of freshers

iON, the digital assessment arm of Tata Consultancy Services, has said that its National Qualifier Test (NQT) will now be a common gateway test for several participating corporates for their fresher programmes.

The standardised test will provide candidates with access to open positions at multiple corporates, while helping corporates get an in-depth understanding of applicants’ cognitive abilities, and reduce evaluation overheads, the company said in a press release.

Young professionals with up to two years of experience, as well as students from any stream, currently enrolled in pre-final/ final year of undergraduate or postgraduate programs, can apply for the test and gain an edge in a competitive job market. The test acts as a single-window for job opportunities across leading organisations in IT services, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, pharma, and consumer goods sectors, including

Candidates can take the test from the comfort of their homes. To ensure inclusion, candidates who do not have access to the necessary infrastructure at home can take the test from a iON centre.





ALSO READ: TCS iON offers free course for teachers to enhance digital teaching skills

The test will focus on general abilities covering verbal, numerical and reasoning abilities to arrive at the normalised NQT Score that can be presented to corporates as a demonstration of the candidate’s cognitive abilities. A subject NQT focused on programming is also being planned, keeping in mind the huge demand for this skill in the IT industry.

“With the launch of this unique National Qualifier Test, we are giving millions of young jobseekers an opportunity to work for India’s top corporates. This high-quality standardised test will provide subscribing corporates with a well-rounded evaluation of candidates’ abilities, and access to quality talent across the nation at speed and scale,” said Venguswamy Ramaswamy, global head,

The NQT will be conducted every quarter and the score will be valid for two years.