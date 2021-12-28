TCS successfully tests neural manufacturing solutions on Airtel 5G network

-
ALSO READ
TCS Q1 results: Net profit rises 28.5% to Rs 9,008 cr, misses estimates
TCS Q1 PAT up 28.5% YoY; India business down 14.1% due to second wave
Analysts expect Bharti Airtel's Q1 profit to halve QoQ; stable ARPU likely
TCS plunges 7% on lower-than-expected September quarter result
TCS Q1 preview: Analysts see up to 36% YoY PAT rise; operating margin eyed
-
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Bharti Airtel Limited (Airtel) on Tuesday announced the successful testing of TCS’ neural manufacturing solutions suite on Airtel’s ultra-fast 5G network.
Following the allocation of 5G trial spectrum by the Department of Telecommunications, TCS and Airtel partnered to test use cases from TCS’ neural manufacturing suite of solutions.
TCS successfully tested two use cases on Airtel’s 5G testbed – remote manufacturing operations using robotics, and vision-based quality inspection, demonstrating how TCS’ neural manufacturing solutions and 5G technology can transform plant operations, and significantly boost quality, productivity, and safety.
“We believe the future of manufacturing is neural, and have been making sustained investments in research, and innovation, and in building intellectual property. Our partnership with Airtel to deploy and validate these innovative use cases on their 5G network serves as a proof point of the transformative power of these technologies,” said Susheel Vasudevan, business group head, Manufacturing & Utilities, TCS.
These solutions help manufacturers build smart, cognitive factories which mimic resilient and adaptive behaviors. They leverage the ultra-reliable low latency communication, enhanced bandwidth, and high device density characteristics of 5G networks and the combinatorial power of emerging technologies like AI/ML, computer vision, industrial robotics and AR/VR to enable autonomous actions on the shopfloor.
Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel, said, “Airtel is spearheading 5G in India. The 5G ecosystem will open limitless possibilities for enterprises to enhance productivity and serve their customers even better with digitally enabled applications. We are delighted to work with TCS as our strategic technology partner to start testing real life 5G applications of the future. This also offers tremendous learnings across the value chain and lays a solid foundation for future application roadmap.”
TCS’ neural manufacturing suite of solutions help customers across manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, automotive, aerospace, energy, utilities, healthcare, life science and hi-tech domains, achieve an autonomous or lights-out factory vision. These include TCS Autoscape connected vehicle solutions, TCS Equiptix for predictive maintenance of assets, Digital Manufacturing Platform, Intelligent Power Plant, InTwin, TCS Clever Energy, TCS Connected Universe Platform, and IKRIS.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU