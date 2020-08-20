Techo Electra Motors launches e-moped Saathi, prices start at Rs 57,697

Pune-based electric two-wheeler start-up Techo Electra Motors on Thursday launched its new e-moped 'Saathi', priced at Rs 57,697 (on-road Pune).

The delivery of the e-moped, which targets the fast growing e-commerce segment, is expected to begin from October, the company said in a release.

The moped comes with a 48-volt 26Ah lithium-ion battery that delivers a mileage of 60-70 km per charge and takes around 3-4 hours to charge fully.

The start-up set up its 62nd dealerships in Pune in March this year.

Techo Electra has its manufacturing facility in Chakan in Pune.

"Techo Electra scooters are far cost competitive than fuel vehicles and also bring in huge savings for the consumer in terms of high range and a good battery life," said Prakash Bhootra, managing director, Techo Electra.

Bhootra said customers can save on average over Rs 25,000 per year on fuel expenses alone.

