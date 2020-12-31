Tejas Networks bags $13 mn order for installation of broadband products

Communications equipment firm on Thursday said it has bagged an order worth USD 13 million (approx Rs 95 crore) from a telecommunications service provider in South East Asia for supply and installation of its broadband products.

As per the contract, Tejas will supply and install its broadband products to extend high-speed broadband services to underserved rural communities in the region, said in a regulatory filing.

The project is expected to be executed within the next 12 months.

Shares of were trading 4.96 per cent higher at Rs 137.45 apiece on BSE.

