Telcos' gross revenues dip 1.36% in Jul-Sep 2021 to Rs 67k cr, AGR up 17%

-
ALSO READ
US Senate approves boosting debt limit to $31.4 trn, sends to House
Parliamentary panel to talk divesting RBI of debt management role
Even before pandemic, debts had soared by 84% in rural & 42% in urban India
States' tax revenues lower than two years ago as demand for spending rises
Ahead of Budget, Amfi calls for tax parity between debt securities, MFs
-
Telecom service providers' gross revenue declined by 1.36 per cent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 67,300 crore in the July-September 2021 quarter, according to a Trai report released on Monday.
Telecom service providers (TSPs) had posted gross revenue of Rs 68,228 crore in the same quarter a year ago, according to the Trai's performance indicator report for the July-September 2021 quarter.
The adjusted gross revenue (AGR) component of the telecom operators, on which the government levies charges, increased by 17.07 per cent to Rs 53,510 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 45,707 crore in the corresponding period of 2020.
Access service providers like Bharti Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea who provide services to end consumers accounted for 78 per cent of gross revenue and 79 per cent of AGR.
Reliance Jio reported highest AGR of Rs 18,467.47 crore during the reported quarter. It was followed by Bharti Airtel (Rs 14,730.85 crore), Vodafone Idea (Rs 6,337.58 crore), BSNL (Rs 1,934.73 crore), Tata Teleservices (Rs 554.33 crore), MTNL (Rs 331.56 crore) and Reliance Communications (Rs 53.4 crore).
Government's revenue from telecom services in the form of licence fees and spectrum usage charges (SUC) increased by 16.8 per cent and 19.99 per cent respectively on an annual basis.
Government revenue collection in the form of licence fee was Rs 4,271 crore and SUC was Rs 1,741 crore during July-September 2021, compared to Rs 3,656 crore and Rs 1,451 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020, as per the report.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU