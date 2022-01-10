SJVN gets category 'I' licence for inter-state trading of electricity

-
State-owned SJVN Ltd on Monday said it has been given category 'I' licence for the inter-state trading of power in the entire country by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission.
"The company has been granted a category 'I' licence for inter-state trading in electricity in the whole of India by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) vide its order dated January 10, 2022," according to a BSE filing.
In its order issue on January 10, 2022, the CERC stated that "we direct that SJVNL be issued a category 'I' licence for inter-state trading in electricity in whole of India".
According to the CERC order, no objections were received on the petition of SJVNL for grant of a category 'I' licence for inter-state trading in electricity in the whole of India.
If the licensee fails to undertake trading in electricity within one year from the date of licence, the licence will be liable for revocation in accordance with the provisions of the Act and Trading Licence Regulations, the order stated.
