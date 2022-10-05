Thai Translucia joins Sunovatech India for metaverse ecosystem worth $3 bn

-
Translucia, a subsidiary of T&B Media Global (Thailand) on Wednesday partnered with immersive and Extended reality company Sunovatech India, along with other global partners, to build a metaverse ecosystem worth $3 billion.
Specializing in 3D modeling and rendering design, Sunovatech will act as a production hub for building 3D assets, environments and modules of the metaverse.
"Sunovatech contribution is critical as the talent from India will bring in quality, speed of production, cost efficiency, and commitment," said Dr. Jwanwat Ahriyavraromp, Founder and CEO of T&B Media Global and Founder of Translucia.
Sunovatech focuses on virtual and augmented reality applications and content development and has a portfolio of successfully delivering over 650 projects across the world.
"We will bring in production speed, finest processes of the metaverse with harmonised international standards and a managed production base in India," said Rishi Ahuja, Founder, Sunovatech.
In this global alliance, other partners include Sygnum world's first digital asset bank and the first to offer secure "custody" digital banking, Two Bulls, a Metaverse R&D Centre in Melbourne and Black flame.
Sunovatech will design a 3D virtual reality experience for Translucia.
Translucia aims to develop an 'infinite universe' capable of interconnectivity with other metaverses leveraging Web 3.0 capabilities.
The Translucia universe will have shared infrastructure, utilities, technologies, hardware and software.
"Early next year, we'll reveal Translucia's uniqueness in our virtual experience launch, letting interested parties get a glimpse of Translucia for the first time," said Ahriyavraromp.
First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 14:04 IST
