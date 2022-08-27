Meta's VP of 'Horizon VR' Vivek Sharma to leave the firm after six-years

-
ALSO READ
Meta CEO announces roll out of Horizon Home on Quest 2 VR headset
Meta is planning to launch four high-end VR headsets by 2024
Meta Reality Labs division reveals latest VR headset prototypes
Google acquires MicroLED display startup Raxium for future AR headsets
Meta adds parental controls to Quest VR headsets to keep tab on young users
-
Vivek Sharma, the Indian-origin VP of Meta's Horizon social media virtual reality (VR) platform, is departing from the company, at a time when Mark Zuckerberg doubles down on his $10 billion metaverse dream.
Sharma's team will now report to Vishal Shah, Meta's VP for metaverse, the media reported. Sharma has been with Meta for six years.
"We're thankful for Vivek's contributions across our Marketplace, gaming and metaverse teams over the last six years and we wish him well," a Meta spokesperson said in a statement to The Verge.
"Thanks to his leadership, the Horizon product group has built a strong team with an ambitious vision and it is just getting started," the spokesperson added.
Horizon Worlds is a social VR experience where you can discover new places with friends, build unique worlds of your own, and form teams to compete in action-packed games.
The Horizon Worlds social metaverse platform is currently available only on the company's Quest VR headsets.
Meta CEO Zuckerberg this week confirmed that the tech giant's upcoming VR headset will arrive this year in October.
Recently, after facing memes on his poorly-designed metaverse avatar, Zuckerberg posted new screenshots on Facebook and Instagram, showing off a more life-like version of himself.
He earlier posted a screenshot of his digital avatar standing in front of the Eiffel Tower, as the company expanded its Horizon World's metaverse experience to more countries in Europe.
However, the social media world did not like his pretty basic image, and bombarded him with memes.
--IANS
na/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU