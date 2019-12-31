The decade saw its fair share of brand bashing, bans and boycotts

If there is an abiding story that marks the decade, it is that of Nestle India and Maggi. Even though this was not the first time an iconic brand ran afoul of regulators and consumers—Cadbury (now part of Mondelez India) had found itself in a similar spot over worms inside chocolate bars in 2003, the Maggi story snowballed into a crisis like none other.

The difference say experts is the all-encompassing, all pervasive nature of the consumer brand relationship. The decade has seen the emergence and maturing of a new breed of buyers, the smartphone consumers who move seamlessly between ...