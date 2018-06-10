The focus is on building scalable products: Facebook's Sandeep Bhushan

We are running internal audits to get to the issue of data security and strengthen our commitment to data privacy, Sandeep Bhushan tells Sangeeta Tanwar. What has been the business impact of the ongoing data sharing row that Facebook is facing? We have a long-standing partnership of trust with our advertisers. Our engagement with most of the advertisers is not short-term.

There is an understanding that we bring value to them at the every stage of communication. Yes, advertisers have questions and these are the same questions that everybody has. And those questions are what are ...