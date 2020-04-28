JUST IN
Franklin Templeton's six wound-up schemes face concentration risks
Business Standard

The new challenge: How consumer behaviour will change after Covid-19 crisis

It's for this new consumer that companies are adapting their products and services

Surajeet Das Gupta Viveat Susan Pinto & Arnab Dutta  |  New Delhi/Mumbai 

Marketers across sectors are grappling with one question: how will consumer behaviour change post Covid-19 and how do they respond to those changes? It’s pretty certain that consumers will have less money to spend.

A McKinsey & Company survey of consumers between April 10-12 found that 67 per cent will cut spending as over 52 per cent feel their jobs are insecure and 85 per cent were extremely concerned about their family’s safety. This will prompt them to spend on hand sanitizers, masks, and immunity boosters rather than on fashion, travel or eating out and ...

First Published: Tue, April 28 2020. 21:31 IST

