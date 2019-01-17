The pug bows out as Vodafone mascot, replaced by network engineer in new ad

A year ago, telecom operator Vodafone had brought its mascot, the pug, back into its advertising lexicon, while opting to convey the message of #StrongerTogether. The merger with Idea had not been completed yet and Vodafone chose to push the message of a data-strong network using a symbol loved by all.

The communication was done without getting down to the brass tacks of networks, signals, towers and missed calls, something that rivals Airtel and Jio were pushing hard. Instead, the Vodafone commercial, done by ad agency Ogilvy & Mather (O&M), showed an army of pugs following a boy ...