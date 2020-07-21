The techie-teacher who pulled off a $100 mn funding deal over a Zoom call

As chief executive and co-founder, Vamsi Krishna’s role is to manage the overall operations of fast-growing edtech firm Vedantu, which enables students to learn online by providing live tutoring with some of the best-curated teachers. But Krishna may not have imagined that one day he would also have to woo investors online to raise the capital.

Sometime last month, when the whole country was under lockdown and restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Krishna negotiated with investors on video conferencing platform Zoom to raise funding. He was successful in closing a ...