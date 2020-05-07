There is utter confusion among Maharashtra authorities: Rajiv Bajaj

A few days after the ministry of home affairs (MHA) revised lockdown guidelines, several factories in Maharashtra have resumed operations.

However, confusion, chaos and lack of coordination among the local authorities and the police with regard to interpretation of the guidelines are impacting operations, said Rajiv Bajaj, managing director (MD) at Bajaj Auto. Bajaj Auto’s plants in Chakan and Aurangabad haven’t been able to achieve “meaningful production” despite getting the requisite approvals and complying with the government guidelines, Bajaj ...