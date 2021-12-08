This start-up aims to disrupt market in which 60 mn samosas are sold a day

Delivery-first QSR brand Samosa Party has raised $2 million in its Pre Series A round backed by Kalaari Capital.

"There are 60 million samosas sold and eaten in India every day and the market for snacks is largely unorganised. It presents a $3.65 billion opportunity", said the company. The QSR brand currently operates 15 outlets in Bangalore and Gurgaon.

With this round, the brand plans to expand to 100 outlets across Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bangalore. It claims to have doubled its presence and tripled its revenue since last year.

Samosa Party provides freshly made samosas and tea on order, with major attractions being corn and cheese samosas, Samosa Party Buckets, BBQ chicken samosa, samosa burgers, ginger chai, among other things.

Amit Nanwani, co-founder of Samosa Party, said: “The Global QSR opportunity is $250 billion with the largest share occupied by American brands. We want to create the first Indian QSR that can scale globally on the back of a very strong product expertise, consistent quality and an asset light approach.”

“The largest challenge for Indian food brands has been skill required in the kitchens and outlets. Samosa Party does not require any skilled manpower/ chefs to make samosas because of our innovation and automation led approach”, he added.

Samosa Party is the second portfolio company for CXXO, a flagship program by Kalaari Capital that seeks to level the playing field for female founders in India's start-up ecosystem.