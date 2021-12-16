TiE names Kumar Mangalam Birla as Global Entrepreneur of the year

-
\The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) has named Aditya Birla Group Chairman, Kumar Mangalam Birla, the Global Entrepreneur of the Year in Business Transformation.
Birla is the first Indian industrialist to receive this award. Birla was given this award for his leadership of the conglomerate during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Birla joined a host of global entrepreneurs receiving the award this year including Elon Musk (Global Entrepreneur of the Year-Immigrant Entrepreneur), Jeff Bezos (Global Entrepreneur of the Year-First Generation) and Satya Nadella (Global Entrepreneur of the Year - Entrepreneurial CEO).
The awardees were selected by an independent jury chaired by Venture Capitalist, Tim Draper, Founder, Draper University.
