KKR-backed Virescent in final talks to acquire solar assets from Jakson

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2022 KKR vs MI Highlights: Cummins' carnage take Knights past Mumbai
IPL 2022 KKR vs MI: Pitch Report, Weather, Dew Update of MCA Stadium, Pune
KKR vs DC: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Brabourne Stadium
KKR vs DC: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 19
SRH vs KKR: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Brabourne Stadium
-
Global investment firm KKR-backed Virescent Renewable Energy Trust is in advanced stages of discussion to acquire 100MW solar assets from Jakson Group.
The 100MW portfolio comprises three operational solar power projects in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and has a power purchase agreement (PPA) with NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd and Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation for 25 years.
Headquartered in Mumbai, Virescent was established to acquire operating assets and leverage investment opportunities in the fast-growing renewable energy sector.
Virescent is the only infrastructure trust (InvIT) in India in the renewable energy space, it said in a statement.
Virescent completed the acquisition of one of the three projects -- 12.4 MW project at Lalitpur -- earlier this month.
Jakson Group owns and operates around 200MW of solar portfolio across four projects. It had recently announced the commissioning of a 70MW project in Assam.
It recently announced its new venture Jakson Green Pvt Ltd (JGPL) which will focus on green energy.
"With the conclusion of this transaction, VRET (Virescent) will come closer to its aim of achieving a 1.5GW portfolio of assets in the initial phase of its growth over the next two-three years.
"Virescent will expand its diversified portfolio of operational renewable energy assets by identifying investment opportunities that have stable cash flows stemming from long-term contracts with state and central government-owned power utilities across India," he added.
Earlier, Virescent had acquired assets from Shapoorji, Focal Sindicatum and Godawari Power, and Ispat. The Jakson acquisition would take Virescent's total operational solar capacity to 600MW.
The AUM (asset under management) of Virescent as of March 31, 2022, stands at around Rs 3,850 crore which will go to Rs 4,250 crore with Jakson acquisition.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU