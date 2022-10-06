JUST IN
E-commerce sector expected to create 500,000 jobs by Diwali: Report
Dabur says consolidated revenue in Q2 likely to grow in mid-single digit
Karnataka HC declines relief to Xiaomi over Rs 5,551-cr asset freeze
Asteria Aerospace gets DGCA's micro category drone certification
RBI directs credit information companies to appoint internal ombudsman
Nykaa, Dubai's Apparel Group forge GCC alliance to build multi-beauty brand
SpiceJet shares settle 9% higher on report of likely Rs 1,000-cr govt loan
Future Retail insolvency: EoI invited from prospective buyers by Oct 20
Top headlines: Sep services growth at 6-month low; Dabur flags margin hit
Dabur India flags up to 200 bps margin hit in Q2 as inflation bites
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Zee stock gets a boost post CCI clearing mega merger deal with Sony
Business Standard

HFCL, Qualcomm partner for 5G outdoor small cell product development

Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL has partnered with Qualcomm Technologies for design and development of 5G outdoor small cell products, the home-grown firm said on Thursday

Topics
HFCL | Qualcomm

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

5g

Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL has partnered with Qualcomm Technologies for design and development of 5G outdoor small cell products, the home-grown firm said on Thursday.

In continuation with its 5G strategy, HFCL's investment in 5G Outdoor Small Cell products will enable faster rollout of 5G networks, improved 5G user experience and more efficient utilisation of 5G spectrum, the company said in a statement.

"As operators start rolling out 5G networks in India, they need outdoor small cells to complement their macro networks for a seamless 5G experience.

"Qualcomm Technologies' innovative and highly integrated 5G small cell platform enables us to more quickly develop a portfolio of small cell products for both sub-6 GHz and millimetre wave to address India and global markets," HFCL Managing Director Mahendra Nahata said.

Small cells are expected to play a critical role in 5G networks due to the introduction of higher spectrum bands, which necessitate denser network deployments to support larger traffic volumes.

"As 5G becomes mainstream in India, small cells will be crucial for successful 5G infrastructure and realising the potential of IoT and smart cities. We are pleased to be working closely with an industry leader such as HFCL to enhance network densification, accelerate 5G adoption and deliver unparalleled consumer experiences in India," Qualcomm India Vice President and Qualcomm India and SAARC, President Rajen Vagadia said.

Small cell deployments help to enhance coverage in places where existing macro cells have coverage holes or blackspots, or where coverage does not exist at all. In addition, small cells provide capacity enhancements by offloading traffic from macro cells in densely occupied locations.

Global market research firm Fortune Business Insights forecasts the worldwide 5G small cell market will increase from USD 740 million in 2020 to USD 17.9 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 54.4 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on HFCL

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 20:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.