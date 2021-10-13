Toch.ai raises $11.75 mn to scale up tech infra, expand into global markets

Toch.ai, a software-as-a-service platform announced an $11.75 million by Moneta Ventures, Baring Private Equity India, Binny Bansal, Ventureast, 9 Unicorns, Anthill Ventures, Cathexis Ventures, SOSV, Artesian and Innoven Capital (backed by and United overseas bank). The firm provides its technology to top entertainment companies, streaming apps and media platforms globally to edit and present digital video content. The funding will be used to scale up technology infrastructure and venture expansion into global markets with a specific focus on foreign markets.

The firm was founded in 2016 by Vinayak Shrivastav, Saket Dandotia and Alok Patil. The $224 billion digital video content and digital video advertising industry has long been plagued with time-consuming, manual processes, limited consumer engagement and low monetization. Toch.ai is addressing that problem through its technology.

Toch.ai uses artificial intelligence technology to process video content including live sporting events, television shows, or library-based content, automatically and instantly. Using an algorithm that automatically meta-tags images, video and text, understands the context and identifies key moments, businesses can auto-create and share customized digital video content using existing feeds, be it live or recorded, and match and adapt content to meet the changing demands of consumers.

“We are helping businesses to reimagine what is possible with digital video,” said Vinayak Shrivastav, co-founder and CEO of Toch.ai. “Our technology is driving revolutionary changes in the way video content is edited, presented and consumed. This enables businesses, whether it be a broadcaster, streaming service, or sports team, to offer the right dynamic video content at the right time, meeting and exceeding their customer’s expectations, and growing revenue while managing risks and reducing costs. Our next journey is going to see us focusing on building an ecosystem of video tools around the company that will work towards defining itself as a global company.”

Arul Mehra, Partner at Baring Private Equity India said that AI can make a lot of difference to how content is generated and consumed. He said Toch.ai is equipped with top-notch technology and a team which is greatly contributing to the revolution seen in the video sector.