Tomar asks industry to make affordable farm tools, machines for farmers

-
ALSO READ
My concern is to protect farmers from Covid-19 at Haryana border: Anil Vij
Narendra Tomar appeals to farmers to end stir on 7 months of agitation
Tomar urges farmers, entrepreneurs to tap potential of coconut sector
Agri minister Tomar appeals farmers to end seven-month long protest
Farmers' hard work made agri, allied sectors resilient to Covid: Tomar
-
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday asked members of farm mechanisation industry body TMA to manufacture affordable tools and machines so that small and marginal farmers are able to purchase them.
Addressing the annual meeting of Tractor and Mechanization Association (TMA) here, the minister also asked the industry to focus on increasing the exports of agriculture implements.
Tomar suggested that the association and its members should partner with Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) and use CSR funds to ensure that all research and technology available at these centres reach small and marginal farmers.
The government has been focusing on improving the lives of small and marginal farmers, he said, adding that around 80 per cent of farmers have less than 2 hectares of land for cultivation.
Tomar also highlighted that the Centre has launched several schemes to boost farmers' income, including PM-KISAN, under which Rs 6,000 is being provided annually in three equal instalments.
The government is making efforts and setting up custom hiring centres from where small farmers can rent agriculture implements, he said and urged TMA members to make efforts towards ensuring that small farmers are able to purchase agri-implements.
Calling for increased use of technology in the farm sector, the minister also said, "efforts should also be made to increase exports of agriculture implements in a big way".
Stating that the government has set up hundreds of KVKs across the country, Tomar said the association members should adopt those KVKs which are operating in difficult areas and where there is a huge potential for growth.
The minister noted that farmers and industry are complementary to each other and both are needed for the country's growth.
He also spoke about the resilience shown by India's agriculture sector during the COVID pandemic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU