US tech giant Adobe appoints Prativa Mohapatra as India MD and VP

US tech giant has announced the appointment of Prativa Mohapatra as vice president and managing director for India. In this role, Mohapatra will lead Adobe’s India business across Experience Cloud, Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe Document Cloud, reporting to Simon Tate, Adobe’s president for Asia Pacific (APAC).

Adobe said its strategy for unleashing creativity, accelerating document productivity, and powering digital businesses gives brands a competitive advantage, enabling them to engage customers across every digital touchpoint. With a track record built on innovation, category leadership, and rapidly expanding market opportunity, the firm said Adobe India is poised for continued growth.

“Digital has become mission-critical for businesses and Adobe’s market-leading technologies are seeing strong momentum,” said Simon Tate, President, Adobe APAC. “Prativa’s (Mohapatra) passion for technology, and ability to build stellar teams, will take our India business to the next level of growth.”

Mohapatra’s career spans over 25 years in the technology industry. She joins Adobe from tech firm IBM, where she served as vice president of digital sales for APAC. Prior to that, she led sales for IBM India and South Asia where she was responsible for driving revenue for the company’s portfolio of solutions and services. Through her various strategic roles at IBM since joining the company in 2002, Mohapatra has a wide range of experience. This includes leading business transformations, scaling teams to meet hyper-growth and evangelising artificial intelligence technology with customers. She started her career at the professional services firm PwC India.

“Adobe is uniquely positioned as an enabler for everyone — students, creative artists, small businesses, government agencies and the largest brands — to design and deliver exceptional digital experiences,” said Prativa Mohapatra, vice president and managing director, Adobe India. “I am thrilled to join the world-class team at Adobe India and propel our business vision in the country.”

Mohapatra received a Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science and Engineering from Regional Engineering College (now NIT), Rourkela, India. She attended Xavier Institute of Management in Bhubaneswar, India for her Post Graduation in Management, where she specialized in Systems and Finance. She is passionate about building diverse teams and actively mentors women on their leadership journeys.