Tesla CEO Musk says car production is hard, Anand Mahindra agrees

Mahindra group chairman has agreed with CEO that motor vehicle production is a difficult job and that generating positive cash flow is even tougher.

"You said it, @elonmusk. And we've been doing that for decades now. Still sweating and slaving away at it," replying to Musk, Mahindra wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

"It's our way of life " he added.

In response to a story related to James Dyson's new book about his company Dyson's failed attempt at making an electric car, Musk commented that car production is a difficult job.

"Production is hard. Production with positive cash flow is extremely hard," he wrote on Twitter.

"Large incumbent carmakers sell their cars at low to zero true margin. Most of their profit is selling replacement parts to their fleet, of which 70 per cent to 80 per cent are past warranty," he added.

In an excerpt from his new book, Dyson has shared the many twists and turns that went into his company's ultimately failed attempt at bringing the high-end N526 EV to market, according to Fast Company.

Meanwhile, is expected to launch cars in the Indian market soon as its four models have received approval for homologation as seen on the government's Vahan Sewa portal.

" has completed homologation and received approval for four of its vehicle variants in India," a Tesla Club India tweeted recently.

As per several media reports, Model 3, Model Y are speculated to be the first Tesla offerings for India. However, there is no official confirmation on it.

