Top headlines: August exports rise 45%; RRVL gets sole control of Just Dial

Reliance Retail acquires sole control of Just Dial
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Retail on Thursday said it has acquired sole control of 25-year-old search and discovery firm Just Dial.
The firm's subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd had in July announced a deal to buy a controlling stake in Just Dial for Rs 3,497 crore. Read more
Exports rise 45% to $33 bn in August; trade deficit at four-month high
India exported goods worth $33.14 billion in August, up 45.17 per cent year-on-year as demand continued to remain robust from other countries, preliminary data released by the commerce and industry ministry showed.
Outbound shipments were dominated by higher demand for items such as engineering products, petroleum products, gems and jewellery. Read more
Hebatullah Akhundzada set to head Taliban govt in Afghanistan
The Taliban are all set to announce the formation of a new government in Kabul on the lines of the Iranian leadership, with the group's top religious leader Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada as Afghanistan's supreme authority, a senior member of the group has said. Read more
PNB asks NCLAT to quash Kalrock-Jalan resolution plan for Jet Airways
India's Punjab National Bank on Thursday urged a tribunal to quash the rescue plan for defunct debt-laden Jet Airways, alleging irregularities in it, a move that risks delaying any return of the airline grounded two years ago.
A consortium of London-based Kalrock Capital and a UAE-based businessman last year agreed to pump in Rs 1,000 crore as working capital and give funds to creditors of Jet, which was hit hard due to piling up debt in 2019. Read more
