Top headlines: Farmers' protest, Air India bid, BPCL valuation, and more

-
ALSO READ
LIVE news: India says committed to resolve all outstanding issues along LAC
Top headlines today: Fraudulent transactions at DHFL, Sebi notice, and more
Latest LIVE: Encounter breaks out in J&K's Shopian, 2 terrorists killed
LIVE: Pranab Mukherjee was a towering statesman, says PM Modi
Latest news LIVE: Suresh Raina to skip IPL; 12 in CSK test Covid positive
-
Farmers' protest: Govt likely to seek Cabinet nod for MSP assurance
The Central government might seek a Cabinet approval for an executive order on securing minimum support price (MSP) to break the logjam on the three farm laws, sources have said. Read More
With Air India bid, Tatas hope to give wings to their aviation dream
Nearly two decades after its plan to take over Air India was scuppered by political and employee protests, the Tata group is taking another shot at acquiring the national carrier. The Tatas are pioneers of civil aviation in the country — the first Indian company to launch postal mail service and international flights from India. Read More
Serum likely to submit final Covid-19 vaccine trial data in 10 days
Serum Institute of India, that has completed phase-3 trial with over 1,600 volunteers in India, is expected to submit the final set of data before the subject expert committee in the next 10 days or so, according to people in the know. Read More
New guidelines likely to make online taxi-hailing business much tougher
Uber and Ola cabs may soon be zipping past in your city with a “TAXI” sign flashing on their roofs, just like the legendary yellow cabs on New York streets. Read More
BPCL bid evaluation meet today; Vedanta, Apollo Global in race
Maruti's road to continuous success in Indian market: From then to now
On this day, 37 years ago, the first locally made Maruti 800 was delivered to Harpal Singh. The Japanese carmaker, which entered the Indian market as a joint venture with the Government of India, has come a long way, creating several milestones. With 15 models and a market share of close to 50 per cent, it rules the Indian market, selling almost 1.5 million units every year — rolling out one model every ten seconds. Read More
Tatas, US-based fund Interups among bidders for debt-laden Air India
Tata Sons has emerged as a front runner to take over 100 per cent stake in the stressed national carrier Air India, sources involved in the sale process said on Monday after the expression of interest (EoI) deadline ended. There were other suitors as well including a consortium of Air India employees and US-based fund Interups. Read More
PLI scheme to help India pip China in mobile manufacturing: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU