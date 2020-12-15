Top headlines: Farmers' protest, Air India bid, BPCL valuation, and more

Farmers' protest: Govt likely to seek Cabinet nod for MSP assurance

The Central government might seek a Cabinet approval for an executive order on securing minimum support price (MSP) to break the logjam on the three farm laws, sources have said.





With bid, Tatas hope to give wings to their aviation dream

Nearly two decades after its plan to take over was scuppered by political and employee protests, the Tata group is taking another shot at acquiring the national carrier. The Tatas are pioneers of civil aviation in the country — the first Indian company to launch postal mail service and international flights from India.



Serum likely to submit final Covid-19 vaccine trial data in 10 days

Serum Institute of India, that has completed phase-3 trial with over 1,600 volunteers in India, is expected to submit the final set of data before the subject expert committee in the next 10 days or so, according to people in the know.



New guidelines likely to make online taxi-hailing business much tougher

Uber and Ola cabs may soon be zipping past in your city with a "TAXI" sign flashing on their roofs, just like the legendary yellow cabs on New York streets.





bid evaluation meet today; Vedanta, Apollo Global in race



A high-powered committee will, on Tuesday, evaluate preliminary bids received from mining-to-oil conglomerate Vedanta and private equity firms Apollo Global and I Squared Capital's arm Think Gas for buying the government's 52.98 per cent stake in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), sources said.

Maruti's road to continuous success in Indian market: From then to now

On this day, 37 years ago, the first locally made Maruti 800 was delivered to Harpal Singh. The Japanese carmaker, which entered the Indian market as a joint venture with the Government of India, has come a long way, creating several milestones. With 15 models and a market share of close to 50 per cent, it rules the Indian market, selling almost 1.5 million units every year — rolling out one model every ten seconds.





Tatas, US-based fund Interups among bidders for debt-laden Air India

has emerged as a front runner to take over 100 per cent stake in the stressed national carrier Air India, sources involved in the sale process said on Monday after the expression of interest (EoI) deadline ended. There were other suitors as well including a consortium of employees and US-based fund Interups.





PLI scheme to help India pip China in mobile manufacturing: Ravi Shankar Prasad



Telecommunications and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said India's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme would attract global investors and help the country leverage its position as the mobile manufacturing hub.