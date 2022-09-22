Top headlines: Fortis shares tank on SC verdict; Rupee hits new low

-
ALSO READ
Third SpiceJet plane hit by snag in 24 hrs; cargo plane returned to Kolkata
Court's verdict in Gyanvapi Mosque case today: All you need to know
Was WTO meet a success for India?
At Ministerial Conference, WTO faces litmus test on food security issue
WTO MC12 Day 1: Fishing subsidies to food crisis, here's what was discussed
-
India defends decision to ban rice, wheat exports at WTO meeting
India has defended its decision to ban export of wheat and rice at a WTO meeting even as some member countries have flagged concerns over the country's stand, an official said.
At a meeting last week in Geneva, Senegal, the US and the European Union raised questions over this decision, stating it could have adverse implications on global markets. Read more
SpiceJet says will hike salaries of senior pilots by 20% from October
After sending about 80 pilots on leave without pay for three months, SpiceJet said on Thursday it will increase the salaries of its remaining senior pilots by 20 per cent from October.
Demand for senior pilots has increased as new carrier Akasa Air and revamped Jet Airways are willing to pay high salaries to hire them. Read more
Rupee hits new low against US dollar as Asian peers tumble on Fed rate view
The Indian rupee dropped to a record low versus the U.S. dollar on Thursday, as Asian currencies declined on concerns over the pace and quantum of U.S. Federal Reserve's policy tightening ahead.
The rupee closed at a record low of 80.86 to the dollar, down from 79.9750 in the previous session. Read more
Analysts cautious on Fortis Healthcare post SC verdict; stock tanks 18%
Shares of Fortis Healthcare (FHL) plunged 18 per cent to Rs 255.75 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade on of heavy volumes, after the Supreme Court (SC) announced a jail term of six months for Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh in the Daiichi-Fortis case. That apart, a forensic audit has been ordered in the Fortis-IHH deal. Read more
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 16:46 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU