Top headlines: Google to invest in Jio, Apple against EU tax order and more

-
ALSO READ
Top Headlines: Google's $10-bn India investment, Air India pay cut and more
Top Headlines: Google vs Facebook, new telecom war, Rajan's warning & more
Latest news LIVE: Age of expansionism is over, says PM Modi in Ladakh
Rajasthan LIVE: Sachin Pilot involved in horse trading, says CM Gehlot
Latest News LIVE: Rain lashes Chandigarh, parts of Haryana and Punjab
-
Developing 5G tech; Google to invest Rs 33,737 cr for stake in Jio: Ambani
Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday announced his group's digital arm Jio developing a homegrown 5G telecom solution. Ambani also welcomed Google as a strategic investor in Jio Platforms. " We have signed a binding partnership and an investment agreement under which Google will invest Rs 33,737 crores for a 7.7 per cent stake in Jio Platforms," he said. Read more here
Maruti recalls 134,885 units of WagonR, Baleno to fix faulty fuel pumps
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday said it is recalling 1,34,885 units of WagonR and Baleno models to inspect and replace faulty fuel pumps. Read more here
Biden plans to reduce waiting time for Indians for work-based green cards
US leader Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic Party nominee for president, has announced an immigration agenda that will end the country-wise green card caps for employment visas so that wait times stretching to decades for Indians can be reduced if he is elected. Read more here
Covid-19 update: Hetero Healthcare Ltd starts supply of generic Remdesivir
Hetero Healthcare Ltd is supplying 60,000 vials of Covifor, generic version of Remdesivir injection in the country from July 13 to 20, the company website said. Read more here
Skill, re-skill, up-skill to stay relevant: PM Modi tells India's youth
The coronavirus pandemic has changed the workplace and people have to "skill, re-skill and up-skill" themselves to stay relevant for employment, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. Read more here
Crunch time for Apple in fight against $15 billion European Union tax order
Apple's clash with EU competition regulators comes to a head on Wednesday as Europe's second-highest court rules on whether it has to pay 13 billion euros ($15 billion) in Irish back taxes, a key part of the EU's crackdown against sweetheart tax deals. Read more here
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU