Infosys posts 11.4% YoY rise in Q1 net at Rs 4,233 crore; beats estimates

Information technology (IT) major on Wednesday reported an 11.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4,233 crore for the April-June quarter of the financial year 2020-21 (Q1FY21). In the year-ago period, the company had logged a profit of Rs 3,798 crore.

Sequentially, the numbers fell 1.45 per cent.

Infosys' revenue for the quarter under review stood at Rs 23,665 crore, up 8.5 per cent YoY. In constant currency (CC) terms, revenue grew 1.5 per cent YoY.

The company signed deals worth $1.74 billion during the quarter.

“Our Q1 results, especially growth, are a clear testimony to the relevance of our service offerings and deep understanding of clients’ business priorities which is resonating with them in these times. It also demonstrates the remarkable dedication of our employees and leadership during this period”, said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD. "Our confidence and visibility for the rest of the year is improving driven by our Q1 performance and large deal wins," Parekh added.

The company also gave FY21 revenue growth guidance in the range of 0 per cent-2 per cent in constant currency while operating margin for FY21 will be in the range of 21 per cent -23 per cent, the company said in its press release.

The numbers were better than what analysts had expected. Most analysts had estimated to report subdued numbers for the period due to disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Emkay Global, for instance, had built-in a 4.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) fall in US dollar revenues. Net sales in rupee terms were estimated to come in at Rs 23,251.1 crore, up 6.6 per cent YoY, and down 0.1 per cent QoQ. EBITDA was projected to fall 9.6 per cent YoY and 0.6 per cent QoQ to Rs 5,645.1 crore. EBITDA margin was expected to rise 65 bps YoY and fall 13 bps QoQ to 24.3 per cent. Net profit was pegged at Rs 4,006.6 crore, up 5.5 per cent YoY and down 7.3 per cent QoQ. CLICK TO READ ANALYSTS' EXPECTATIONS.